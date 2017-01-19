Tributes paid to former ET worker

Tributes have been paid to a former Evening Telegraph linotype operator who has died aged 94.

Gordon Frost passed away on January 10, having moved to Kettering to work in the composing room at Dryland Street in 1958.

In about 1973 he was given the task of managing the change from hot metal to web offset at the new complex in Northfield Avenue, something which happened far more peacefully in regional newspapers than at the national press in London.

A few years later he was made industrial relations manager for EMAP and was responsible for the whole group until his retirement in 1987 on his 65th birthday.

He leaves behind his wife Edna and son Richard.

Richard said: “He started his career before the [Second World] War at the Lynn News.

“I remember him saying that his first job was wheelbarrowing papers.

“He served in the RAF before coming to Dryland Street.

“Working there was the happiest part of his life.”

Mr Frost’s funeral will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel at Kettering’s crematorium on January 24 (Tuesday) at 2.30pm.

All are welcome, with family flowers only.

Donations can be made to the Royal Air Forces Association or Kidney Research.