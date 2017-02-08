Train services from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough to be halted for work on line

Rail users travelling from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough will be face a bus replacement service later this month as work to improve the line nears to an end.

The upgrade will see the renewal of switches and crossings, more commonly known as ‘points’ - the equipment which allows trains to move from one piece of track to another.

The work will begin late evening on Friday, February 24, with train services returning to normal for the start of service on Monday, February 27.

During the upgrade, there will be no direct trains to and from London St Pancras International and the north.

Passengers travelling south will have to catch a bus replacement to Bedford before getting a train from there.

Passengers travelling to Corby, Kettering or Wellingborough from London will take a train to Bedford and then a bus to their destination.

Those travelling to Leicester will take a bus, with the train service north beyond Leicester resuming from there.

Gary Walsh, area director for Network Rail in the East Midlands, said: “The work we are doing in Kettering is a vital stage in our project to upgrade the Midland Main Line, as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.

“When the Kettering to Corby upgrade is completed in 2018, trains will need to be able to move from the current track to the newly installed one.

“This work will allow them to do so, which will enable more trains to run and will benefit passengers.

“I’d like to remind passengers who plan on travelling to London from north of Kettering to check before they travel and apologise to them for any inconvenience caused.”

This work is the seventh and final piece of work to renew switches and crossings on the line between Kettering and Corby.

Work to improve the track is now 90 per cent complete, with Network Rail moving on to the next phase of the work, which will be to upgrade signals on the route.

Jake Kelly, managing director for East Midlands Trains, said: “This is an essential piece of work that is needed to upgrade our rail network and we will continue to work with Network Rail to deliver these improvements.

“During the work, we won’t be able to run any direct services between London and the north and customers will either need to use alternative train services or our replacement bus services.

“We’re strongly advising people to allow extra time for their journeys and check before travel by visiting our website.”