Train fails to stop at Kettering station

Train bosses were left red-faced when the 3.30pm from London failed to stop at Kettering station this afternoon.

Instead of stopping to let passengers off at 4.30pm, the East Midlands Trains service passed through the station – much to passengers’ annoyance.

Passengers were told that the train had gone too far to reverse, so they had to stay on until the next stop in Market Harborough, about 15 minutes up the line, and wait another quarter of an hour for a return train.

East Midlands Trains has apologised to customers and says compensation claims can be made.