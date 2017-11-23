TRAFFIC ALERT: Severe delays on the A45 in Northamptonshire after four-vehicle crash

Drivers are being warned of severe delays on the A45 in Northamptonshire this morning after a four-vehicle accident.

Highways England reported stationary traffic on the A45 westbound betweent he A5001 West and the junction with the A5076 Northampton East. They were reporting delays of up to 45 minutes.

Northants Fire tweeted earlier at about 7.30am to say that there had been a four-vehicle accident. There are no further details at this time.