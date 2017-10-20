Thrapston football club reforms after 21 years

A Thrapston football club has reformed under its previous incarnation 21 years after its last match.

Thrapston Venturas FC were formed in 1960 by Nigel Webster and changed their name to Thrapston Town in 1996, who now ply their trade in the United Counties League Division One.

Thrapston Venturas' 2017 team with Keith Morson (fourth from left, back row). NNL-171018-151547005

The Venturas identity was lost but a new club under the old name has been set up with the ethos of ‘keeping it local’.

Manager Glenn Symons said: “The current Thrapston team had a reserve side but they folded as they were really struggling to get a side.

“We were approached about setting up a local team and what we’re trying to do is get local lads involved.

“We’ve got 42 players signed on and 38 of them are from Thrapston, which you don’t see at many clubs these days.”

Thrapston Venturas' team from 1964, with Dennis Morson (third from left, back row). NNL-171018-151536005

Venturas share Town’s Chancery Lane pitch and have to start their journey up the pyramid in Division Four of the Northants Combination Football League.

They’ve made a successful start to life in the division, winning four of their first six games.

Glenn added: “We’ve started really well and we’re aiming for back-to-back promotions.

“It’s a really exciting time for the club and we’re getting between 80 and 90 at home games, even though we’re in the lowest division.

“We’re getting local sponsors [including a new kit deal with GMT Biogas in the coming weeks} and there’s lots of support.”

Most of the club’s players are teenagers between the age of 16 and 19, but the club’s captain has a bit more experience.

Centre-back Keith Morson is 47 and played in Venturas’ last game in 1996, having joined the club in 1984.

Glenn added: “Keith’s like a bottle of wine, he gets better with age.

“He provides the younger players with a lot of experience to learn from.”

Keith said: “TVFC really runs in my family’s blood.

“My dad played from its conception in the 1960s along with his brother.

“My brother and cousins have also played for them and I made my debut for TVFC in 1984 as a 13-year-old.

“Believe it or not, I’m still going strong 33 years later.

“I think I’m what’s known as a stalwart.”

Keith’s dad Dennis joined the club in 1964 and the club was very successful in the 1970s, winning four league and cup doubles.

Dennis played on for TVFC until the early 1980s when by this time Keith’s cousin Stephen and brother Paul also played for the club.

Keith made his Venturas debut in 1984 at Kempston, two weeks before his 14th birthday.

He continued to play for Thrapston when the club changed its name before moving to Sileby Rangers and then Woodford with his son Connor.

Keith added: “When TVFC was reformed this year I was very eager to return to Chancery Lane to play at my spiritual football home.

“However, I have now gone from the youngest player to being the oldest player that has played for them at 47.

“The whole ethos behind the team is to bring local players back to play for Thrapston and give youths a chance and give local supporters a team that they know and can relate to.

“There is a fantastic atmosphere at the club and results are following.”

Venturas’ next match is at Chancery Lane against Moulton Reserves on Saturday (October 21), with kick-off at 2.30pm.