Thrapston chippy to mark International Mushy Pea Day with library pledge

A chippy in Thrapston will donate 50p from every sale of mushy peas today (Friday) to mark International Mushy Pea Day.

Pisces Fish & Chips in High Street will champion the inaugural celebration of the chip shop favourite to do its bit to try to keep the town’s library open.

Half of the money from every £1 portion sold today will donated to the Friends of Thrapston Library.

The venue faces closure under county council plans to save almost £10m.

Owner Adam Smith, 33, said: “Mushy peas are one of the staples of a chip shop and nothing goes better with fish and chips.

“They’re actually a superfood as well and they’re really good for you.

“We love them here and that’s why we’re getting involved in International Mushy Pea Day, and hopefully doing our bit as well.

“I don’t know if the library can be saved but I want it to be, as do many people here.”

Adam, who has run the chip shop for the past four years, has a two-year-old daughter called Sophie.

He says the library plays a vital service to children as well as adults.

He said: “Every day there’s at least two or three things going on there for the kids and if it goes it will be gutting.

“If I don’t make any money on peas for a day but can help out then so be it.

“Come and have some peas and you’ll be contributing to the library.”

The chip shop will also be having a charity pot for people to contribute, even if they don’t fancy any mushy peas.