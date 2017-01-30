Thousands of people in Northamptonshire sign petition calling for Donald Trump's State Visit to be scaled down

More than 9,000 people in Northamptonshire have signed the petition calling for President Trump's State Visit to the UK to be scaled back.

The petition, which was launched on the official Government website by Graham Guest, has amassed more than 1,300,000 signatures, easily breaking the threshold of 100,000 which triggers a debate in Parliament.

It states: "Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."

In response, Downing Street has dismissed the calls for the State Visit to be scrapped and says the visit will carry on as planned.

A geographic breakdown of the petition supporters is available online and showed, as of noon on Monday January 30, the numbers of people who had signed it from the seven Parliamentary constituencies in Northamptonshire.

The details were as follows:

Daventry: 1,325

South Northants: 1,673

Northampton South: 1,182

Northampton North: 1,185

Wellingborough: 1,111

Kettering: 1,108

Corby: 1,357