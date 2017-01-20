The top 20 secondary schools in Northamptonshire according to the league tables

The Government has revealed Northamptonshire’s top performing secondary schools in the latest set of league tables.

But figures released by the Department for Education revealed Northamptonshire schools are performing “below the national average”.

The statistics show the overall performance of all pupils at the end of Key sSage 4 in 2016.

From 2016, schools started to be judged by a new set of measures, based on GCSE results from grades A* to G, which encourage students to study eight qualifications.

The new measures are known as Progress 8 and Attainment 8, which examine how a pupil has progressed through secondary school, considering their overall ability at the end of primary school.

Schools get a score based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include English, maths, science, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

The national average attainment 8 score for all secondary schools in England is 48.5.

Across the county 22 of the 74 secondary schools made the target, with Northampton High School topping the list. It achieved an Attainment 8 score of 68.6 with 94% of pupils getting a C grade or better in English and Maths GCSEs.

For a list of the 20 top performing schools in the county based on Attainment 8 scores see the below.

1. Northampton High School 68.6

2. Quinton House School 60.1

3. Bishop Stopford School 59.3

4. Northampton School for Boys 59.3

5. Sponne School 57.0

6. Southfield School for Girls 56.0

7. Caroline Chisholm School 55.7

8. Brooke Weston Academy 55.7

9. Pitsford School 54.1

10. Sir Christopher Hatton Academy 53.2

11. Magdalen College School 53.1

12. Guilsborough Academy 52.5

13. Northampton School for Girls 51.8

14. Prince William School 51.5

15. Elizabeth Woodville School 51.1

16. Wollaston School 50.4

17. Campion School 50.1

18. Moulton School and Science College 49.6

19. Weavers Academy 49.0

20. Northampton Academy 48.8