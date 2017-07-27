Teenager seriously injured in crash near Brigstock

An 18-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on the A6116 near Brigstock.

A silver Citroen Saxo was travelling towards Stanion, near Brigstock, on the A6116 at around 4.45pm on Tuesday (July 25) when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the oncoming lane.

It then went back to the nearside lane, onto the verge and into the hedge.

The 18-year-old male passenger was taken to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance with serious injuries and the 22-year-old male driver was taken to Kettering General Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident can contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.