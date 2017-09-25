Take a look around new police base near Kettering

Officers in the north of the county have started working from their new base near Kettering.

The new Weekly Woods Custody Centre at the North Kettering Business Park is now operational and replaces outdated facilities at Corby Police Station.

Inside the new custody centre

On the same site is the new northern accommodation building, which will provide office space for police officers in the north of the county as well as some members of Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The building has the capacity for about 200 people, although it is hoped that police officers will only use it as a base while getting out and about in the community more.

The Northants Telegraph was among those given a tour of the new buildings following a briefing on the new policing model for Northants Police last week.

Chief Constable Simon Edens said there has been little investment in the police estate for about 30 years and they needed to give officers the right equipment and right facilities to provide the best service to the communities they serve.

Staff have already started moving into the new building, including CID, but more will be transferring over in the coming weeks.

Among those moving to the new site are the ladies who ran the canteen at Corby Police Station, and they will be continuing to keep staff and officers fed and watered in the force’s new base.

The welfare of officers is very important to the force and the new building recognises this with various features included in the design of the building, including spaces on each level of the building designed for staff to take a break and a small garden area outside.

