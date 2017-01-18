Royal British Legion thanks Wellingborough supermarket staff for support

Supermarket staff have received a special award in recognition of their support for the Royal British Legion.

Poppy sellers are often seen in Wellingborough’s Morrisons store in the lead-up to Remembrance Day, but the supermarket’s support doesn’t stop there.

It helps the town’s branch of the RBL in other ways during the year, and yesterday (Tuesday) saw the store presented with a certificate of affiliation from the Wellingborough group.

Chairman of Wellingborough RBL Ian Nunney said: “This is in recognition of the work Morrisons does for the Royal British Legion.

“They help us every year with the Poppy Appeal, and also with the concert and all the other events during the year.”

Deputy mayor of Wellingborough Barry Graves presented the certificate, which will be displayed in-store, to Tracey Nichols from Morrisons.

Cllr Graves praised the store for the work it does, and said: “We came and visited the store and we know you do lots during the year, and not just for the Royal British Legion.

“Thank you for all that you do, you are a great asset to the community.

“And thank you for everything that you do for the Legion.”

Tracey, who is the checkout manager and until recently was the store’s community champion, received the certificate on behalf of everyone at Morrisons.

She said: “I would like to thank the team as it is not just one person, but the entire store.

“Michelle Gamble collects in store and also in her own time, which is amazing.

“And it is the same with Steve Clinton, he does a lot of work for the Legion.

“But it is a big team effort.”