Rothwell school appoints new interim head

Montsaye Academy has appointed a new interim headteacher.

Colin Boxall has taken charge from today (Monday) after the sudden departure of Jason Cumming shortly before Christmas.

Mr Boxall has more than 37 years of teaching experience, mainly in South London and Coventry in a variety of secondary schools and in special education.

Mr Boxall said: “Learning is at the heart of any school.

“I believe that recognising and developing individuals’ potential is essential for a successful education and future well-being of all students.

“I therefore expect staff to provide challenge and rigour in the classroom to raise standards and outcomes for all pupils.

“I expect high standards of behaviour both inside and outside the classroom and I can ensure there will be a consistent approach.

“I look forward working collaboratively with the pupils and parents of Montsaye and while I have many ideas, from my vast and varied experience in education, I willingly welcome comments and suggestions which will contribute to the development of Montsaye and ensures that this school continues to be an integral part of the local community.”