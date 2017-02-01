Public meeting in Wellingborough to discuss setting up a community alliance

A public meeting is being held to discuss setting up a community alliance to offer something different at this year’s county council elections.

Members of Northamptonshire Green Party are looking to create a community alliance involving communities, political groups, organisations and interest groups with the aim of having candidates who offer a community-led alternative to the present Northants County Council administration.

They are holding a public meeting in Wellingborough tomorrow (Thursday) for people to go along and hear about the idea.

A spokesman for the county branch of the Green Party said: “With the county council elections this May, we have a chance to challenge the administration’s majority and bring forward a real community-based alternative.

“But given they hold way more seats than all other parties combined, this will be challenging.

“I feel we can only succeed if we can rally behind a common vision that not only inspires each of the main political parties but also attracts residents, groups and societies to our community-led approach.

“This vision needs to be compassionate, inclusive, prosperous and economically viable for our county, and us, it’s residents, workers and business owners.

“It also needs to tackle head on the dual challenges of considerably reduced funding from Central Government and increasing levels of local need.”

The public meeting is taking place from 6.30pm to 8pm tomorrow (Thursday) at Glamis Hall in Wellingborough.

It is hoped that the meeting will be an opportunity to gauge interest and start to draft a common vision or list of ideas.

All those attending the meeting will then agree and discuss a way of working together to bring this vision forward at the elections in May.

The spokesman added: “We don’t expect this to be easy, but we hope we can find common ground and create a common ‘manifesto’ or offer for the people of our area.

“And that we can also agree a way of bringing this vision to residents in a cooperative and positive manner.

“This vision needs to be innovative and inspiring, and rooted in the present financial reality.

“And the solutions also need to inspire and drive us into action.”