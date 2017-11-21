Project launched to tackle homelessness in Rushden

Action is being taken following a rise in the number of rough sleepers and homeless people in Rushden.

Rushden Town Council has issued a statement about the problem of homelessness, which they say is on the rise.

As well as highlighting the issue, the statement looks at the work being undertaken to try and help those who don’t have a roof over their head.

The statement from Rushden Town Council says: “Levels of homelessness are rising across the district including Rushden which has seen an increase recently in rough sleepers and homeless people within the town.

“We have been working with various agencies and organisations over the last few months to try and tackle this problem.

“In collaboration with East Northants Council, a Rushden Community Support project has been set up.

“This group is tasked with finding solutions to a problem that has been affecting large cities for a number of years and is now on our doorstep.

“Homelessness is a difficult and complex problem to deal with and there is no quick and easy solution.

“East Northants Council, as our principal authority, has the remit to deal with homelessness issues and so if you are aware of anyone sleeping rough in your area please contact the ENC housing team on housing@eastnorthamptonshire.gov.uk or 01832 742078.

“They will need to know where the person is and when they were last seen there.

“The team will ask their homelessness contractor, Homes Direct, to go out to make contact with the rough sleeper and to establish what help can be offered.

“Homelessness is not always as visible as rough sleeping and anyone else you are aware of who may be homeless or threatened with homelessness should get in touch with Homes Direct so they can look into their circumstances and provide

appropriate advice and assistance.

“Unless someone is homeless in an emergency, they will be offered an appointment to come into the Homes Direct offices to discuss their circumstances in confidence and make a homelessness application.”

Homes Direct is based at 50, High Street South in Rushden and can be contacted by calling 0345 600 5050 or emailing homelessness@midlandheart.org.uk.

And the statement concluded: “Rushden Town Council is very supportive of all the organisations that are working with the homeless within the town.

“We are also very aware of the concerns residents may have about this issue and the problems homelessness can create.”