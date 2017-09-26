Police release e-fit of man they want to speak to about Corby rape

Police have today (Tuesday) issued this e-fit of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman in Corby.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the rape, which happened in Pen Green Lane, at the junction of Rockingham Road, some time between 4.30am and 4.50am on Saturday, September 9.

They have also released the following CCTV images of potential witnesses

The 20-year-old victim, who is from Corby, had just been dropped off by a taxi near the zebra crossing on Rockingham Road, close to Occupation Road.

As she walked up towards Pen Green Lane she was grabbed from behind and dragged into a small park area close to the junction where she was sexually assaulted.

She has described the offender as being in his 30s, with dark hair and a full dark beard.

He also spoke with a foreign accent.

Can you help police with their investigation?

Det Insp Wayne Preece of Corby CID said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are appealing for the public’s help in trying to find this man.

“We hope someone recognises the e-fit and comes forward with information.

“We are also keen to identify further key witnesses, including the taxi driver who dropped the victim off on Rockingham Road and then went on to the Danesholme estate with a male occupant.”

He said police were also releasing new CCTV footage of potential key witnesses seen in the area around the time of the rape.

Police want to hear from anyone who has information about the incident

DI Preece added: “We want to speak to two males and a female who were seen walking up Rockingham Road, past Pen Green Lane, at about 4.50am shortly after the incident.

“They may have seen the offender flee and it is vital that we talk with them.

“And we also have CCTV of a male and female seen at the zebra crossing at around 4.44am as well as another male seen walking past Pen Green Lane at about 4.49am.

“Anyone who knows someone matching this description who still has or has shaved off their beard recently, we’d like to speak to them.

“Or perhaps you were approached by this person that or another night in the same location or close by.

“Anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”