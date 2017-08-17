Police appeal over alleged racist incident at Poppies match

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to an alleged racist incident at a Poppies home game.

More than 600 people were at the Evo-Stik South League fixture between the Poppies and Redditch United FC on Tuesday evening when a home supporter allegedly made a racist slur against a Redditch player, as we reported earlier this week.

The player reported the incident to the match referee shortly before half-time and club stewards evicted the individual from the ground, but no details were taken.

Now police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed it to contact them.

PC James Condon, from the force’s Football Unit, said: “We are working closely on this with both the club and the Kick it Out anti-racism campaign.

“There is no place for behaviour such as this in a football ground and we are appealing for supporters to help us identify the individual behind this incident which we are treating as a hate crime.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.