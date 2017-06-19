PICTURES: Wellingborough Medieval Festival 2017

Glorious weather and an action-packed programme of events helped to draw the crowds to Wellingborough at the weekend for the town’s “biggest and best” Medieval Festival.

An entire programme of entertainment and activities was laid on for families across the weekend, including showdown between knights a falconry display, a wandering magician and medieval characters who mingled and interacted with visitors.

Wellingborough Medieval Festival. Pictures by Alison Bagley

Wonderful music played by a medieval music band filled the air while people tried their hand at archery and brushed up on their skills at a circus workshop.

Festival goer Ian Green, from Wellingborough, said: “The kids have really enjoyed themselves and there’s been so much to see and do.”

Danielle Noble, who travelled to the event from Higham Ferrers with her family, said: “The children have really enjoyed the day.

“Not only has it been fun for all of us, but the kids have learnt quite a lot about the medieval period which is a bonus.

“We were very impressed with all the activities and the knights on horseback were a great talking point.”

The fifth festival was organised by the Wellingborough Business Improvement District (BID).

The BID is paid for by businesses and works to promote the town centre through the Discover Wellingborough campaign.

BID executive director John Cable said: “The festival has become one of the leading attractions in the Wellingborough town activity calendar and this year has been a huge success.

“With everything on offer, this year’s festival will be recorded as the biggest and best yet and the glorious summer weather has helped to attract large numbers to the town, creating a real sense of community spirit.

“Encouraging people to the town centre acts as a reminder to them of what Wellingborough has to offer – wonderful independent traders, fantastic green spaces, buildings steeped in history and free parking!”

A medieval fair took place at All Hallows Church, which provided refreshments in the church hall and a craft and vintage fair took place in the Tithe Barn.

The impressive sculpture of the Black Prince, designed by Northamptonshire artist Mick Henson, in the Market Square was in full view for all to see and the event was rounded-up each day with an artillery display and sword tournament.

