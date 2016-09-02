Oundle street dug up for ‘urgent work’ – just three days after it was resurfaced

An Oundle street was dug up by energy firm workers – just three days after the county council had resurfaced it.

Northants County Council had carried out its repairs to West Street on August 25 and 26.

But on August 29, all the hard work was undone after the National Grid needed to carry out ‘urgent connection work’.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “We endeavour to co-ordinate roadworks on the highway as much as possible so as to minimise disruption for road users.

“In this situation, the National Grid had to carry out some urgent connection work, soon after we had carried out our resurfacing scheme in West Street.

“As the utility work has been carried out so soon after our own, our sub-contractor is on hand to ensure the surface is fully re-instated.”

National Grid’s work is expected to be completed today (Friday), with the county council going back to finish off the work in the next few weeks.

MP for Corby and East Northants Tom Pursglove said he was in contact with the county council about the situation.

The National Grid has been contacted for a comment.