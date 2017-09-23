Northamptonshire’s Warner Edwards calls on county to help harvest sloe berries

Gin maker Warner Edwards is looking for help to collect and harvest berries for its Harrington Sloe product.

The nationally-acclaimed firm, based at Falls Farm in Harrington near Rothwell, needs six tonnes of sloe berries for this year’s batch.

The call to action poster. NNL-170922-105919005

On October 1, for the first time in history, founders Tom and Tina Warner will swing open the gates of Falls Farm with a distillery open day, and host its annual Warner Edwards’ Sloe Swap event.

Mr Warner said: “Harvest time is always an exciting one for us here at Falls Farm and key to producing the all-natural, hand-made, farm-sourced, flavoured gins we’ve become known for.

“What makes this harvest so exciting is that our fans not only get to see the magic behind the making of Warner Edwards gins but also contribute to the actual creation of the spirit.”

Sloe berry pickers will have the chance to swap their harvest for a Warner Edwards Sloe Gin gift, and between midday and 4pm, guests will be granted behind the scenes access to the distillery to chat to the team about the process behind making a bottle of Warner Edwards gin.

Mr Warner added: “The fruits of their labour will be responsible for tantalising taste buds across the country this Christmas.

“So, if you’re in the market for some free gin, all you need to do is pop to our farm and swap your sloe berry harvest for a bottle of our fruity Warner Edwards Harrington Sloe Gin, which funnily enough had its second gold at the San Francisco World Spirit Awards this year.

“It’s a pretty mega deal.”

For further details on the open day and the rules and regulations for the Sloe Swap, visit the media and events page at www.warneredwards.com.