Northamptonshire carers honoured for outstanding work

Carers from Northamptonshire were honoured for the outstanding work they do for others at the annual Jane Roebuck Carers Awards at Barton Hall in Kettering yesterday (Wednesday).

Awards were presented to the Young Carer of the Year and Carer of the Year, with a Shining Star Award for a special person who goes that extra mile to support carers in sectors such as education, health and social care.

Carer of the Year Susan Francis with her husband Kelvin Francis

The prestigious awards ceremony was attended by mayor of Kettering Scott Edwards and a number of healthcare professionals.

The winners were:

Young Carer of the Year: Eevee Thomson, from near Overstone Park, Northampton

Eevee won the award for the care she provides to her father, who has respiratory difficulties and mobility issues. She has sole responsibility for the housework, shopping and cooking.

Shining Star Award Highly Commended - Jo Smith (Northampton Academy)

Carer of the Year: Susan Francis of Kingsthorpe, Northampton

Susan was given the honour for the care given to her childhood sweetheart who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She never complains and does everything she can for him.

Shining Star Award: Natasha Krywald of Rushden

Natasha was rewarded for setting up and running a support group for young carers at The Ferrers School in Higham. She is also currently writing a support guide for young carers.

Shining Star Award - Natasha Krywald from Ferrers School

Mark Major, director of Northamptonshire Carers, said: “Every year, thousands of carers across Northamptonshire play a vital role in supporting vulnerable people to live in the community, often in difficult circumstances.

“They make a huge contribution to the wellbeing of many people with significant health problems, and too often the good work that they do goes unrecognised as they support their loved ones with dedication on a daily basis.

“The Jane Roebuck Carers Awards puts these dedicated unsung heroes firmly in the spotlight as we honour the wonderful work that they do for others.”

The following people were also highly commended for their care:

Young Carer of the Year Evie Thomson, 15, with her dad Andrew Thomson

Cordellia Adams, Great Doddington, Wellingborough

Miranda Stephenson, Daventry

Andrew Pounds, near Billing Park, Northampton

Jane Farrell, Crick

Juliana Barrick, Duston

Kim Allen, near Hunsbury Hill

Highly commended Jim Buckland, 13, from Northampton

Joshua Adams, Towcester

Jessica Mead, Kingsthorpe, Northampton

James Buckland, Desborough

Christine Miller, Wellingborough

Jo Smith, Northampton Academy

Usha Askaloom, Sponne Academy

Kim Tidy, St Christopher’s Care Home

Sue Walters, Loddington Primary School

Heidi Angel, Latimer Arts College

Susan Parry, St Andrews Healthcare Cliftonville