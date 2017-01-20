New Rothwell supported living scheme nears completion

A supported living development in Rothwell is almost ready to open.

Pear Tree Court in Bridge Street is having an open day on January 30, from 1pm to 4pm, to provide an opportunity for health and social care workers, families and those requiring support to see what the service has to offer and request a referral.

The supported living development provides 14 attractive one-bedroom apartments designed for individuals who require specialist, individualised, and person centred support.

The apartments are spacious, offer great transport links and are close to the town centre to enable individuals to access their local community.

Fitted with assistive technology as standard, the development offers a range of devices that can be tailored to individual needs, ensuring the greatest level of independence possible.

Jemima Taylor, group development director of Lifeways, said: “Lifeways is delighted to be part of such an exciting and innovative development.

“From the overall building design to the design and layout of each individual home, Pear Tree Court has been developed to provide high quality and adapted accommodation to ensure people are able to live active and independent lives within their local community.

“The facilities, opportunities and support on offer will provide each person with the confidence and independence to choose how they live their lives.”

Support worker jobs are still available at the development.

Neil Brown, CEO of Inclusion Housing, said: “This is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through innovative partnerships.

“Inclusion Housing is proud to be part of this scheme and the best bit is yet to come; welcoming the tenants into their new homes.”

Demand for the development is expected to be high.

For further information contact Claire Batsford, Lifeways’ new build project manager, on 07500 950963.