New homes come with £2.4 million investment pledge by housing developer in Northamptonshire

A housing developer has pledged to invest more than £2.4 million into a Northamptonshire village including money for education, health and sports facilities.

The funding is part of planning approval for new homes on Main Road, Earls Barton, and David Wilson Homes says the money will be used to support services and improve facilities.

Among the contributions is £50k towards healthcare in the area, nearly £1.5m towards primary education in the area and £600,000 towards sports and community.

John Dillon, managing director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Investing into local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development.

“We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.

“As The Wickets begins to progress, with homes are already selling, we will be contributing to the area financially, but also in terms of the jobs we have created for local people and the quality homes we are building.”

The specific contributions include:

* £170,000 towards a Bus Service Enhancement

* Changing Room Facility – A new changing room facility with associated access and car parking to be provided.

* New sports area to be provided

* £1,454,229 towards Primary Education

* Health contribution of £50,000 – Used for providing primary and secondary healthcare in Earls Barton

* £40,000 towards a Library service

* Sports and community contribution £600,000