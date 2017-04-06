Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crash on A6 between Burton Latimer and Finedon

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being in collision with a van on the A6.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened on the A6 between Burton Latimer and Finedon yesterday (Wednesday).

The incident happened at about 6.30am when, for reasons yet unknown, a motorcycle collided with a silver Ford Transit van.

The 29-year-old rider of the motorcycle was taken to taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, particularly the driver of the van travelling in front of the motorcycle prior to it.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.