A man was shot at while walking his dog in Desborough.

The 53-year-old victim was walking his dog in the area of grass between Sycamore Drive and Redwood Close at around 9pm on Saturday (June 17) at the time of the incident.

He was shot at by an air weapon, causing a minor injury to his leg.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.