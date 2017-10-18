Man bitten by spaniel in Northampton park

A dog bit a man's leg in a Northampton park last Friday.

At around 2.30pm on October 13 the victim was walking through Errington Park in Duston and, as he approached the exit to Main Road a woman was entering the park with two spaniels.

One of the dogs bit the man on the leg, causing bruising.

The woman is described as white, about 50 years old with blonde/grey hair. The spaniel which bit the man was all brown, while the other was brown and white.

Both were on blue and white retractable leads.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.