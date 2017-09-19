Less than a week left for Kettering Sports Awards nominations

Nominations for the Kettering Sports Awards end next week (Monday, September 25).

The annual awards recognise local stars who have made a big contribution to sport.

The winners at the awards, run by Kettering Council in partnership with the Northants Telegraph, will automatically be nominated in the Northamptonshire Sports Personality Awards to be held later this year.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “We’re really encouraging everyone to get their nominations in now.

“Anyone is eligible, so if you live, play, coach or train in the borough of Kettering, get your nomination in without delay.”

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, Kettering Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “The Sports Awards offer a fantastic opportunity to celebrate local sporting achievements so why not recognise your local sporting heroes by nominating them for an award?

“Show them how much their efforts mean to you and the local community.”

The awards ceremony will be held at Wicksteed Park on October 26 at 7pm.

Any individual, team, coach, volunteer, school or club from any sport can be mominated under any of the following categories:

- Young Leader of the Year

- Volunteer of the Year

- Sport School of the Year

- Long-time Contribution to Sport

- Team of the Year

- Community Club of the Year

- Coach of the Year

- Get Active Award

- Disabled Sports Achiever of the Year

- Young Sportsman 2017

- Young Sportswoman 2017

- Local Sportsperson 2017

- Sports Personality of the Year

To nominate someone, click here.