KGH up for food waste management award

Kettering General Hospital has been shortlisted for an award for how it manages food waste.

The Waste2Zero awards are the first of its kind in the food waste sector, being specifically designed to showcase best practice and recognise excellence in the sector.

KGH has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Waste Management Project Award (Food)’ which celebrates how food waste is managed.

The hospital cares for more than 371,000 patients a year with a staff of 3,200 people, and serves 1,800 meals a day to patients.

After an 18-month research period Robin Packman, waste and sustainability manager at KGH, organised the installment of a wastemaster system which efficiently converts and reduces the volume of food waste on site to a much smaller quantity of odour-free material.

This material is then used in recycling, processed by Cawleys which is also up for an award.

Catering manager Sue Landon said: “In the three months that the system has been operational KGH has reduced the weight of its food waste by a third.

“Because they can see they are helping the environment, staff now feel what they are doing with food waste matters and are much more motivated.

“Being finalists at the Waste2Zero awards reinforces this great feeling.”

Anna Cawley, director of customer services at Cawleys, said: “We’re delighted to see our customer, KGH, shortlisted for an award and thrilled for the waste and sustainability team at the hospital.

“Achieving such a sharp reduction in food waste from this time last year, in such a fast-paced environment, is no mean feat.”