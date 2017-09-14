KGH staff go mad for cancer equipment appeal

The cancer care unit at Kettering General Hospital is raising money for a £21,392 state-of-the-art machine which will help staff place central venous access devices required for the delivery of some chemotherapies.

The Centenary Wing’s 25 staff have launched a “12 Months of Madness Appeal” to raise the money for a new PICC machine.

Staff nurse Donna Brown, healthcare assistant Layla Walden, fundraising officer Maxine Andrews, chemotherapy sister Debra Wheatley, chemotherapy nurse Karen Boot and Macmillan matron Laura Grist

A PICC machine (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter) is a type of ultrasound scanner that helps staff place a catheter into a person’s vein to deliver drug therapy.

Macmillan matron Laura Grist said: “The new machine we are raising money for will enable us to place the catheter lines used for chemotherapy treatments much more quickly – in about 20 minutes, instead of up to 50 minutes.

“This is a significant benefit for our patients and will make the experience of receiving chemotherapy that much easier – during what can be a very stressful time in their lives.”

The PICC machine is used to scan the size of veins to find the best place to deliver a catheter and then feed it along the vein until it is close to the heart

The new machine will enable catheters to be placed further up the arm towards the shoulder which makes it more comfortable for the patient than an insertion into the crook of the arm.

It also assesses the size of the vein allowing the placer to select the most suitable size line for the vein.

The appeal has already got off to a flying start with a legacy contribution from the KGH Charity Fund putting in £15,000.

Staff – and their friends and family - have already arranged a variety of events to get the appeal rolling.

Members of Middle Nene Cruising Club in Thrapston spontaneously raised £201 for the appeal by doing a spaghetti shower for the Centenary Wings (staff from the Centenary Wing) team on September 2.

The Centenary Wings are also having a sponsored slim and all got weighed – with the use of a weighbridge – thanks to Camgrain Stores of Rushton Road, Kettering, on Saturday, September 9.

Other events include a fundraising “Wipeout” event at the Aqua Park at Rutland Water on September 16 and plans include a Zip Wire Challenge, Army Boot Camp (which a patient has kindly volunteered to run), Walking over Hot Coals, Sumo Suit Spectacular, Trampolining Bounce Challenge and much more.

A challenge each month for the next 12 months.