Kettering school head to step down

The headteacher at a Kettering school will step down in the summer after four years in the role.

Paul Davies is leaving Kettering Science Academy at the end of the academic year.

Mr Davies said: “I feel blessed to have played a part in creating such a vibrant and successful school.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have been involved in the education of KSA’s children and to have worked alongside the most dedicated, hard-working and caring team of professionals I have ever known.

“Now is the right time to move to a fresh challenge in my professional life and I feel confident that I can pass the school on to new leadership in the full knowledge that KSA can only go from strength to strength.

“I would like to thank the Brooke Weston Trust for having allowed me the opportunity to work as principal and for supporting all of us so well in our endeavours.”

The school achieved its best-ever GCSE and A-Level results last year and its ultimate aim is to become an outstanding school in the near future.

Dr Andrew Campbell, chief executive of the Brooke Weston Trust, said: “I am very sad that Paul is leaving the trust after four years, as he has been a great leader and inspiration and has shared in our vision to make rapid and sustained improvements at Kettering Science Academy.

“I, and my colleagues from across the trust schools, have enjoyed working closely with him and we wish him all the very best in the future.”

Tony Segalini will assume the role of interim associate principal.

It is intended that a permanent appointment will be made as soon as possible after Christmas.