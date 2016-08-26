Kettering MP reopens fast food store after major revamp

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone reopened one of the town’s McDonald’s stores after it underwent a revamp.

The fast food outlet in Orion Way opened its doors once more on Wednesday (August 24), with table service and free-to-use tablets on offer at some tables for customers.

Customers can also now order their food from new digital self-order kiosks.

Mr Hollobone said: “I was delighted to visit McDonald’s franchisee Glyn Pashley and his staff at his recently reopened Kettering Orion Way restaurant.

“McDonald’s makes a huge and positive contribution to the local community and it’s great to see them continuing to invest in the area.”

Mr Pashley started his career 17 years ago and now runs 13 restaurants, including the one in Orion Way.

He said: “We’re thrilled with the transformation because we’re committed to offering our customers more choice and fast service.

“Technology has a huge role to play in all walks of life, including our customers’ eating-out experience, so the new technology we’ve introduced recognises the way people live their lives today.

“The addition of table service enables customers to order at the self-order kiosk and then sit down at a designated zone to get served.

“From mums coming in with their kids to people having a working lunch, I expect the feedback to be positive.”

Following a trial last year in 14 restaurants across England, table service proved very successful and popular with customers.

As a result, table service will now be introduced throughout 2016 to many of the restaurants undergoing digital transformations like the one in Kettering.

By the end of this year, more than 400 restaurants across the UK will offer table service to their customers.

Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald’s UK, said: “We are confident that the investment we are making will bring new and exciting changes to McDonald’s in Kettering and across the rest of the UK.

“We’ve listened to customer feedback and know we need to modernise further in order to move the McDonald’s experience on, and remain relevant to the lives of the 3 million customers that we serve daily.

“Our converted restaurants like this one on Orion Way will deliver a fast and easy experience, aided by digital and traditional ordering points ensuring we continue to be enjoyed by our customers.”