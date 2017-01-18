Kettering hoping to be awarded Purple Flag for thriving night-time economy again

Kettering Council says it is hoping the town’s night-time economy will see it awarded with the Purple Flag again.

The Purple Flag scheme – similar to the Green Flag for parks and the Blue Flag for beaches – recognises excellence in managing a thriving, safe and vibrant evening economy.

In July Kettering retained its status as the only town in the county with the accolade.

Now the council is seeking endorsement to try to keep the award for a third year running.

As part of the renewal process, the town would be visited and assessed by a panel from the Association of Town Centre Management.

The council’s Local Strategic Partnership Executive Committee will meet on Friday (January 20) at 9am to confirm it wishes to try to renew the status.