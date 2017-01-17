Kettering councillor resigns saying role is ‘like swimming through treacle’

A Kettering councillor who resigned says it has been a privilege to serve his community, but the role is frustrating.

Steve Bellamy (formerly Ind, Barton Seagrave) has stepped down from his role, triggering a by-election.

Mr Bellamy previously spoke out against the council when he left the ruling Conservatives over the ban on skateboarding in Kettering’s town centre.

Now he has stepped down as a councillor and urged others to vote for independent candidates.

He said: “I can honestly say, although it has been frustrating at times and can often feel like you are swimming in treacle, it can be very rewarding when you can truly be a voice speaking on behalf of the community.

“It truly has been a privilege to have been chosen by the community to stand as an elected member and have the opportunity to have an impact on local issues.

“My summary of being involved at a senior level for six years as a member of the cabinet would be to say to the voting public, if you as the people with a vote, really do wish for a strong and accurate representation in the borough, I would encourage you to vote for as many independents as possible to reduce the influence of the party line which distorts hugely the desired outcomes of local issues as desired by the electorate.

“I would even go as far as to say it’s time for a change with national politics too.

“There are some hugely talented local people who should stand for Parliament as independents.

“We need a fresh approach. No more business as usual.”

Mr Bellamy’s resignation leaves council leader Cllr Russell Roberts (Con) as Barton Seagrave’s only ward representative.

A vacancy has now arisen to replace Mr Bellamy.

To stand for the role or for further information call Democratic Services on 01536 410333 or email.