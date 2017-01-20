Kettering baby abuser sentenced for theft

A Kettering man who was jailed for inflicting catastrophic, life-changing injuries to his baby daughter has now been sentenced for a theft offence.

Rocky Uzzell, aged 29, of Sheila Place was sentenced to two months in prison and ordered to pay an £80 victim surcharge.

Northampton Crown Court was told Uzzell had befriended a couple in Kettering when, in February 2015, he went round to the house and stole computer games and a gift card with more than £200 credit on it.

Uzzell later used the gift card in a shop and was captured on CCTV.

Uzzell will serve the two months concurrent to the six year prison term he is currently serving for causing or allowing baby Isabelle to suffer serious physical harm.

Last year, Uzzell also admitted four counts of possession of indecent images, including seven Category A images – the most serious level – and received six-months for each, to run concurrently.

His partner Katherine Prigmore was also jailed for 28 months for her involvement in the abuse.

The injuries to Isabelle, aged just five weeks at the time, left her so badly injured she is unlikely to ever walk or talk.