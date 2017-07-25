Investigation into serious Kettering sex attack continues

Police say their investigation into an attack which saw a 17-year-old girl found unconscious after being seriously sexually assaulted is ongoing.

The girl was found in an unconscious state near the play area in Meadow Road at 8.30am on Saturday, July 8.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them but more than two weeks on no arrests have been made.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.