Higham Ferrers man jailed for offences including burglary and robbery

A man from Higham Ferrers has been jailed for a series of offences including burglary, robbery and attempted robbery.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, Daniel Chard, 31, of High Street, Higham Ferrers, was convicted in August and sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on November 10.

Chard pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, one count of taking a vehicle without consent, one count of making a false representation, one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

He was sentenced to a total of six years and six months imprisonment.

Between July 8 and July 13, Chard was involved in a series of offences including two burglaries, one in Pennyland, Milton Keynes, on July 8 and another in Wickstead Avenue, Milton Keynes, on July 6.

On July 8 Chard entered a property in Pennyland and stole bank cards and a Ford KA.

Chard’s conviction for taking without consent is in relation to the Ford KA stolen from the property.

On July 6, Chard entered a property in Wickstead Avenue through a window and stole electrical items.

Chard was also involved in a robbery on July 13 at McColls in High Street, Stony Stratford, and an attempted robbery in Brickhill Street, Giffard Park, on July 8.

During the robbery Chard stole an amount of cash from the till following a struggle between him and the member of staff.

On July 8, Chard threatened a member of the public with a broken drinks can in Brickhill Street, however nothing was stolen.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, sustained minor injuries to his head and his back during the incident.

Chard was charged with the offences on July 15.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jacqueline Baverstock, based at Slough police station, said: “This is a great result for the victims of these offences.

“We hope that this sentence will reassure the public that we take these types of incidents very seriously.

“I would also like to thank the victims for their bravery and support of our investigations.”