‘High end’ Art Deco coffee shop plan for Kettering

Plans have been submitted to create an Art Deco coffee shop in Kettering.

An application went in this week to convert the vacant unit at 23 Montagu Street.

The applicant hopes to sell patisserie-style breakfasts, and use the roof terrace above for private hire and special events.

A planning document said: “This application will enable the vacant unit at 23 Montagu Street to once again become occupied.

“The proprietor is planning to create a ‘high-end’ Art Deco coffee house and venue over two floors.

“This will be predominantly catering for patisserie-style breakfasts, lunches and afternoon teas with the option of using the roof terrace for private hire/special events.

“The original shop frontage has been recently refurbished, and this is to remain in its current form as it will link in well with the Art Deco style.

“This proposal will renovate a vacant unit and provide a high quality coffee house within the secondary frontages of the primary shopping area of Kettering, while providing additional local employment.”

The site sits adjacent to the Open Door Church and Conservative Club.

If approved, the shop would be open from 9am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday and midday to 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

It would create one full-time job and six part-time jobs.

A decision is expected by March 10.