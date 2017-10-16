Heroes honoured at Corby Sports Awards 2017

Corby’s local sporting stars have been recognised at Corby Council’s annual sports awards.

The evening got off to an energetic start with a dance routine from SHAPE Dance before the winners were announced.

The 2017 winners were:

Primary Sports School of the Year 2017

1st Place - St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School

2nd Place – Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School

3rd Place - Little Stanion Primary School

4th Place – Oakley Vale Primary School

Secondary Sports School of the Year 2017

1st Place – Lodge Park Academy

2nd Place – Corby Technical School

Young Leader of the Year 2017

Kallum Findlay – Kallum is a 15-year-old boy who gives up a lot of time in order to help other kids’ progress with their own football skills. As a team player for his school football team and Corby Hellenic Fisher Youth Club, who won the league for the second time in a row this year, his passion shows through, on and off the pitch. He regularly volunteers with the u7s, u8s and u9s football training. Additionally giving up more time to referee their matches and give advice and support to the younger teams.

Volunteer of the Year 2017

Mark Poucher – Mark volunteers for Stewarts & Lloyds Cricket Club working extremely hard to ensure that the pitches, club and members of the team are fully prepared for each game ahead. Taking care of the grounds in itself for county and district matches is a committed job role. However, Mark goes above and beyond to ensure that all the teams have an outstanding pitch and ground area to show off to their competitors. To his club he is described as a ‘hero’ and they are proud that he is part of their team.

Community Club of the Year 2017

Corby Amateur Swimming Club – Corby Amateur Swimming Club has established themselves greatly within the community, with over 160 local members they are being recognised as one of the most progressive clubs in the UK. With their amazing volunteers working around the clock to secure funding, working towards creating events such as the ‘got to’ gala which takes place at Corby East Midlands International Pool. The competitors showcase their acquired skills during competitions such as the Northamptonshire County Championships where Corby swimmers reached 92 finals, winning 22 Gold, 9 Silver and 12 Bronze medals.

Team of the Year Award 2017

Corby S&L Under 14s – This team has been working together since they were five years old. They have progressed their personal skills and more importantly their skills to work as a team. Their dedication as a team has brought them great success, having completed their third league title, scoring over 156 goals in their league campaign. Their commitment to each other, the sport and their club is deserving of recognition.

Coach of the Year Award 2017

Jason Strachan – Jason works at Corby Boxing Club as a dedicated member of the community running several fitness classes inspiring all ages to get themselves not only into a fitness regime to say active, but promoting a healthy lifestyle change. He has organised several OCR races for the British Heart Foundation, Brain Wave and Cat in the Hat. Jason is committed and passionate to his role in helping this community, he not only helps people get fit he ensures that his attendees gain confidence to become a better version of themselves.

Young Sportsperson of the Year 2017

Archie Evans – Archie is a dedicated member of Corby Swimming Club, training over 12 hours a week his dedication has brought him great success. He was voted by Corby Swimming Club as the most outstanding swimmer. Further to this he has set 22 new club records in 2016/17, won 7 Gold medals at Northants County Championships – and the list goes on. This year his dedication has brought him recognition by Swim England and later this year will be taking part within the England Talent Programme.

Sports Project of the Year 2017

The Compound – The Compound have worked hard alongside Corby Council and the Tesco Bags for Help scheme to raise funding to install a new calisthenics park in the borough to give the club a permanent base to lead their club from. The Compound carry out weekly fitness sessions for free to anyone in the community who wishes to attend. The amount of work that has gone into the planning of building this area would not have happened if it was not for the dedicated members of staff and members of the club who have outdone themselves with hard work to raise money to create something that will be around for years to come for the community.

Long Time Contribution to Sport 2017

Steve Legg – Steve Legg’s contribution to the football community has span over 20 years. Volunteering for Corby Kingswood Juniors FC. Ensuring that youth footballers have the resources and facilities to develop their talents and pursue their passion of football. Steve has coped with the demands of new processes introduced by the Football Association and dealing with all aspects of running the Club. Amongst the stressful times that the club has faced, Steve always remains clam and professional ensuring that the players come first. The hours and dedication over the years while also working a full time job and having a home life must have proved hard at times. However, Steve’s commitment to the Club, players and community has created a lasting legacy for the club which will always remain.

Local Sportsperson of the Year 2017

Elizabeth Keeney – Elizabeth is a member of Corby Seagrave House Bowls club. She is the Secretary and Treasurer of the Northamptonshire Bowls Club. However, when she isn’t planning the matches and co-ordinating with players she is winning championships on the green. Elizabeth was named Champion of Champions within the ladies 2017 competition for Bowls Northamptonshire. Further to her dedication on and off the green she is an active member within the team, always offering help and advice to her fellow team members. A very valued member of her community.

Other awards included the Get Active 2017 and Disabled Achiever 2017.

Corby Council leader Tom Beattie said: “As well as congratulating the nominees in their sporting success, the sport awards are our way to say thank you.

“Sport is an important part of our community, it not only has obvious health benefits but it also brings people together, builds confidence and instils drive and aspiration.

“The people that we celebrate at these awards are the people that are running our grass root sporting clubs, teaching and inspiring our youngsters to get involved and building our sporting community – so they deserve this small recognition for all that they contribute to sport in Corby.”

Corby Council lead member for community Cllr John McGhee said: “Throughout the night we revealed our amazing 2017 winners but each and every nominee should go away knowing that their hard work and dedication in all aspects of sport in our borough has not gone unnoticed. All of our nominees should be extremely proud.

“The sport awards couldn’t happen without out our sponsors so a huge thank you to all of the organisations that have supported the 2017 sport awards, it’s great to see local organisations supporting the community in this way.”

The 2017 Corby Sports Awards were sponsored by Cambridge Weight Plan, First Catering, Rockingham Forest Best Western Hotel, Alliance Leisure, Priors Hall Park Northamptonshire, Local Councillor Empowerment Fund and Northamptonshire Sport.