Heating problems force school near Kettering to close two days ahead of half-term

A school has been forced to close for the rest of the week due to problems with the heating.

The Northants Telegraph reported yesterday (Tuesday) that Latimer Arts College in Barton Seagrave was closed to Years 8 and 9.

It followed a problem with the gas supply for the site, which first came to light on Saturday when youngsters were attending sessions run by Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust at the school in Castle Way.

Staff had been hoping to have all students back at school as soon as possible, but with work still ongoing to fix the problem, the school has said it will be closed tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday.

A letter sent out to parents and carers says: “We had anticipated that the issue with our heating would be resolved by now, but this has proven not to be the case.

“Although the work is ongoing in order to complete the repair, more extensive engineering work needs to happen and so this has lengthened the duration of the project.

“It will not be completed prior to half-term.

“We had hoped to secure a temporary heating solution today that would have fully heated all buildings but they will be unable to install this before Monday.

“The temperature has dropped today and is likely to drop again over the next couple of days and this has had a noticeable effect on the buildings and our ability to heat them to an acceptable level.

“Although we have put in place temporary heating and alternative timetables for students, having assessed the levels of heat around the college, this has proven today to not be adequate to ensure that both students and staff are warm enough to work effectively.

“For this reason, it is with regret that we have taken the decision to close the college on Thursday and Friday.”

Despite the two-day closure, the sixth form SPRE will still go ahead as it will take place in the maths block, which is electrically heated.

The ECDL sessions for Year 11 will take place as planned on Monday and Tuesday as they also take place in the maths block.

The letter, signed by principal Siobhan Hearne, also said: “As you will understand, this has not been an easy decision to make and we do apologise for the inconvenience that this may cause but the decision has been taken with the well-being of all in mind.”