Girl put into induced coma after suffering head injuries in crash near Raunds

A young girl was put into an induced coma before being taken to hospital following a crash near Raunds.

Northants Police are appealing for witnesses to the two-vehicle crash which happened near to Three Shires House between Hargrave and Covington shortly before 4.30pm yesterday (Thursday).

A blue Ford Mondeo, driven by a 41-year-old man from Wellingborough, was in collision with a Silver Isuzu, driven by a 62-year-old man from Peterborough.

The driver of the Mondeo and a six-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Mondeo, were taken to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Isuzu was taken to Kettering General Hospital with minor injuries.

As the first emergency responders on scene, the Magpas air ambulance enhanced medical team assessed two patients - a man and the young girl who had sustained head injuries.

They placed the child into an induced coma (giving her A&E level care) before accompanying her by land ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

She was in a serious but stable condition upon arrival.

The man received treatment from the East Anglian Air Ambulance medical team and an EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew.

Doctor Ed Barnard and paramedic Alex Pearce from the Magpas air ambulance were dispatched by the EEAST Ambulance Service to the crash.

The helicopter crew who flew the medical team were pilot Andy Figg and crew member Lee Kennedy.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.