Get your boots on, WelliFest is coming to Wellingborough!

The community of Wellingborough is being urged to ‘pull together’ to celebrate all their town has to offer in the first festival of art, music and culture.

Shop owners, business owners, charities, theatre groups and other community organisations are being encouraged to paint the town red and black by dressing shop windows in the theme for WelliFest.

The community art, music and culture festival will run from Friday, September 1, until Sunday, September 3, and promises to provide surprise, colour and fun to those who visit the town.

Plans in the pipeline include activities for children and prizes to be won, as well as a picnic in the park and the chance to enjoy musical evenings in the town’s pubs and clubs.

John Cable, executive director of Wellingborough Business Improvement District, who is organising the event, said: “We’re confident the community will help make the event a success and celebrate Wellingborough through the town’s first community, art, music and culture festival.

“It’s all about celebrating all that our town has to offer over one full-on weekend in September.

“WelliFest aims to draw people into Wellingborough to showcase what a fantastic place it is.

“Art, music, performances, yarn and balloons will be around every corner – this is the perfect opportunity for everyone to pull together as a community.”

In a bid to make the event a success, business owners, individuals, community groups and organisations are urged to get in touch with Discover Wellingborough to discuss how they can get involved with the events taking place during WelliFest.

Mr Cable added: “We will provide help with creative ideas to everyone who wishes to get involved.

“This is a great chance to not just promote our town, but also our local businesses, communities and charities.

“There is nothing too big, too small, too sane or too zany for WelliFest.

“We encourage everyone to think outside the box and join forces with each other to help make the event one to remember.

“Let’s pull together as a community and drive up the popularity of our town.”