GCSEs: Oundle School

A staggering 28 pupils achieved at least 10 A*s in their GCSEs at Oundle School.

Sixty per cent of all grades awarded were A* – a record for the school – and for the sixth year in a row the majority of results were at the highest level.

An impressive 89 per cent of grades were A* or A.

Chingis Idrissov and Yatlong Tse commendably topped the ranking with 11 A* grades apiece.

Performance was strong across all subjects with biology (81 per cent A*), chemistry (73 per cent), Chinese (77 per cent), Greek (86 per cent), Italian (75 per cent), Latin (70 per cent), physics (83 per cent), religious studies (71 per cent) and Russian (100 per cent) being the stand-out subjects this year.

Head teacher Sarah Kerr-Dineen said: “These are exceptional results, testament to the mature commitment of the pupils to doing themselves justice, and the inspiration of their teachers.”