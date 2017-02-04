Funds raised by model show to buy IT equipment for Raunds school

More than 3,000 models will be going on show at an event raising funds for a school.

The two-day Model-Ex 2017 event is coming to Windmill Primary School in Raunds in April.

More than 100 exhibitors will be taking along more than 3,000 models for fans to see and enjoy during the weekend.

Hayley Vintner is the events organiser for Northants Model Makers, a non-profit making organisation, and said: “Once again we are hoping to offer visitors a large insight into the world of modelling with all types of models on show.

“It is believed to be the biggest two-day show of its type in the whole of the East Anglian region.

“Over 100 exhibiters attended in 2015, filling 14 classrooms, two halls, corridors and outside exhibits.”

A total of 16 model clubs were represented at the 2015 event with exhibitors travelling from Evesham, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Birmingham, London and West Yorkshire.

This year, organisers are asking exhibitors to show models that have not been exhibited in Raunds before in a bid to ‘keep it fresh.’

Models on show will include radio controlled boats, eight model railway layouts, a large collection of Matchstick models, die cast cars, dolls houses, Meccano models, fairground models, military dioramas, collections of various scale plastic models of all kinds and a number of traders selling those ‘hard to find’ kits.

There will also be live modelling demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Hayley added: “The reason we hold these shows is to raise money for Windmill Primary School and Northants Model Makers.

“At the last show we raised around £1,500, with £1,200 going to the school.

“This year the head has informed us that the funds raised will be used for some new IT equipment (Ipads and Notebooks).

“Come along and enjoy the show, it’s something for the whole family.”

The event is being held at Windmill Primary School in Raunds on April 8 and 9.

Doors will be open from 10am until 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

Admission is £3 for adults and £1.50 for children.

For more details click here