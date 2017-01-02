Funding boost for East Northants housing scheme

One of 14 new Garden Villages will be built in East Northamptonshire.

The Government has today announced funding for the projects, which will see between 1,500 and 10,000 homes built on sites across the country.

Deenethorpe in East Northants will be the site of one of the Garden Villages, which will between them receive £6m in Government funding over the next two years.

Plans to develop the former airfield at Deenethorpe are nothing new – proposals were being looked as as long ago as 2012.

But this new funding means work is more likely to finally get under way.

A Government spokesman said: “The money will be used to unlock the full capacity of sites, providing funding for additional resources and expertise to accelerate development and avoid delays.”

Housing and Planning Minister Gavin Barwell said: “Locally-led Garden Towns and Villages have enormous potential to deliver the homes that communities need.

“New communities not only deliver homes, they also bring new jobs and facilities and a big boost to local economies.

“These places combined could provide almost 200,000 homes.”

The Garden Villages will be distinct new places with their own community facilities, rather than extensions to existing urban areas.

As well as Deenethorpe, the Garden Villages will be built in:

Long Marston in Stratford-on-Avon;

Oxfordshire Cotswold in West Oxfordshire;

Culm in Mid Devon;

Welborne near Fareham in Hampshire;

West Carclaze in Cornwall;

Dunton Hills near Brentwood, Essex;

Spitalgate Heath in South Kesteven District, Lincolnshire;

Hallsmead in Knowsley, Merseyside;

Longcross in Runnymede and Surrey Heath;

Bailrigg in Lancaster;

Infinity Garden Village in South Derbyshire and Derby City area;

St Cuthberts near Carlisle City, Cumbria; and

North Cheshire in Cheshire East.

Three new Garden Towns have also been announced, in Aylesbury, Taunton and Harlow.