Flags flying at half-mast for two former mayors of Wellingborough

Flags are flying at half-mast at the offices of Wellingborough Council following the death of two former mayors.

They are being flown in memory of former mayor George Willmott, who died on Wednesday (October 4), and former mayor and honorary freeman Geoffrey Timms, who died the following day on Thursday (October 5).

George Willmott was elected to the borough council in May 1983, serving as a ward member for Irchester.

He served on many committees, including development, housing and planning and transportation.

He was mayor in 1990/91.

Geoffrey (Geoff) Timms was elected as a councillor to the former Wellingborough Rural District Council in 1969 and then to the new Borough Council of Wellingborough in 1973.

He served as a ward member for the former north ward, representing five villages in the area until the last borough election in 2015, giving 46 years of continuous service.

He was a chairman and member of several committees and partnerships during his time on the council and was mayor in 1991/92 and admitted as honorary freeman in May 2013.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Council said letters of condolence have been sent to Mrs Patricia Timms and Mrs Brenice Willmott on behalf of councillors and officers.

And the spokesman added: “The borough council’s flags outside Swanspool House are flying at half-mast and will remain so until sunset on the day of the funerals.

“They will be greatly missed by all who knew them and our condolences and thoughts are extended to both families at this very sad time.”