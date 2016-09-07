First look inside Wellingborough’s new crematorium

Wellingborough’s new £5.5m state-of-the-art crematorium is almost ready for business ahead of its official opening.

The Northants Telegraph was given a first look inside the Nene Valley Crematorium, which overlooks the picturesque landscape between Millers Park and Great Doddington.

The chapel.

It will open for business on Monday, September 19, with a booking for the first day already received.

The crematorium chapel seats 120 people, with the gardens a work in progress.

Speaking at the first drop-in event, leader of Wellingborough Council Martin Griffiths said: “This whole project has been about teamwork, it’s been a real team effort.

“We have got some big plans for Wellingborough and this is the start of the way we want to do things in the future.

Where the cremations take place.

“The project cost £5.5m and about 50 per cent of that was spent on local businesses.

“I am really confident it will be a really great success.”

Cllr Barry Graves, chairman of Wellingborough Bereavement Services, said: “To see this rise from just a patch of earth is very fulfilling.”

Those wishing to get a look before the crematorium opens can attend a drop-in session on the following dates: September 8 (2pm to 4pm), September 10 (11am to 1pm), September 13 (10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm).