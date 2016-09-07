First look inside Wellingborough’s new crematorium

Wellingborough’s new £5.5m state-of-the-art crematorium is almost ready for business ahead of its official opening.
The Northants Telegraph was given a first look inside the Nene Valley Crematorium, which overlooks the picturesque landscape between Millers Park and Great Doddington.
It will open for business on Monday, September 19, with a booking for the first day already received.
The crematorium chapel seats 120 people, with the gardens a work in progress.
Speaking at the first drop-in event, leader of Wellingborough Council Martin Griffiths said: “This whole project has been about teamwork, it’s been a real team effort.
“We have got some big plans for Wellingborough and this is the start of the way we want to do things in the future.
“The project cost £5.5m and about 50 per cent of that was spent on local businesses.
“I am really confident it will be a really great success.”
Cllr Barry Graves, chairman of Wellingborough Bereavement Services, said: “To see this rise from just a patch of earth is very fulfilling.”
Those wishing to get a look before the crematorium opens can attend a drop-in session on the following dates: September 8 (2pm to 4pm), September 10 (11am to 1pm), September 13 (10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm).