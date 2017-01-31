Family fundraiser in support of Wellingborough baby diagnosed with cancer

Family and friends are holding a fundraiser in support of a little boy who has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

Gerry Gent of Wellingborough is just six-months-old, but he has already been through major surgery since being diagnosed with the rare childhood cancer.

The fundraiser is taking place on February 11

Family and friends are rallying round Gerry and his parents, including organising a family fun day from 3pm onwards on Saturday, February 11, at Gleneagles Social Club in Wellingborough.

Gerry’s dad Floyd Gent said the youngster has had lots of scans in the past week and he is likely to start chemotherapy soon.

But he added: “He is the happiest little boy, he smiles and just gets on with it.

“He has had MRI scans and six-hour major surgery to remove a 5cm tumour.

“He has had a lot of stuff in six months, he’s had so much.

“But he really is the happiest little boy.”

The fun day will include live music, an all-day BBQ, raffle, tombola, cake stall, hot food, face painting, bouncy castle and a disco by Paul Chalky White.

There will also be a charity auction hosted by Danny Sebastian of Bargain Hunt fame and Bobby Davro will be there as star guest.

Floyd said they have had great support from individuals as well as businesses, including some signed memorabilia by the likes of Sir Geoff Hurst which will be up for grabs on the day.

They have also had the help of Sam and Chris Curry, the parents of Niamh who lost her fight with neuroblastoma aged just five in May 2012.

Floyd said: “It’s the same as Niamh had, and they have supported us amazingly.

“They are at the end of the phone whenever we need them.”

While it has been a tough six months for all the family, Floyd said: “As parents, we stay positive, try to do normal things and try to keep going.”

He said the support has been great, and added: “It has just been overwhelming, it helps me and my partner.”

Looking ahead to the fun day, Floyd said: “We just want to make it as special as we can.

“We want it to be a family day and really enjoyable.”

Neuroblastoma affects about 100 children each year in the UK and is most common in children under the age of five.

The cause is unknown.