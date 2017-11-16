School in Wellingborough nationally recognised as transforming educational practice

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy has recently achieved accreditation for transforming educational practice.

The Framework for Exceptional Education is a self-review and planning tool incorporating the Schools, Students and Teachers Network’s 30 years of experience in school improvement.

Co-developed with a group of high-performing schools and reviewed by leading academics, the framework supports schools in quality-assuring their work and sharing effective practice.

To achieve accreditation as transforming in practice, Sir Christopher Hatton Academy was reviewed by another high-performing school and an independent moderator from SSAT.

SSAT chief executive Sue Williamson said: “For a school to be accredited for transforming practice is a real credit to their team and the quality of the work that they are doing.”

Executive principal of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy Victoria Bishop said: “I am extremely proud of all involved in achieving this award, particularly associate principal Andrew Wilson who led the project to its success.

“This demonstrates the strength in leadership and dedication of the teaching staff to ensure we are consistently delivering the very best teaching of the highest quality and standard.”