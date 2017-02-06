Double road closure affecting access to north Northants village

Routes into a village in the north of the county have been hit by a double road closure.

Nassington Road in Fotheringhay is closed until further notice after a crash on Thursday caused damage to a bridge parapet on the bridge over Willow Brook.

Road users travelling to Nassington from Oundle could have gone through Woodnewton, but the village’s Main Street is also closed after a collapsed sewer.

The only route now available is the A605 towards Peterborough and through Elton.

Work in Woodnewton’s Main Street is expected to be complete by February 9.