Diversion in place for five-month road closure in Wellingborough

A section of road will be closed for up to five months as part of works for the Stanton Cross development.

The development is set to bring 3,650 houses to Wellingborough as well as employment areas and shops.

Stanton Cross will be the largest growth the town has seen since the 1960s and will include schools, commercial space, a town park, community centre and doctor’s surgery.

Major improvements to roads and public transport will also take place.

As part of this, a section of the B571 Irthlingborough Road in Wellingborough closed on Monday (October 30) and is due to be closed until March 16 next year.

The closure is to enable works to be carried out, which includes works by the statutory authorities and improvements to the road network.

There will also be a rail bridge replacement, although this work will be coordinated by Network Rail and is understood to be due to be carried out later in 2018.

Paul Soutar, Bovis Homes’ divisional operations director responsible for Stanton Cross, said: “These works are being carried out to improve and enhance the existing public highway.

“Regular pre-start integration meetings have been undertaken to coordinate the numerous and varied key parties required to oversee works in the area, to enable sequential working, rather than consecutively.

“This should assist in minimising the overall period of disruption.”

The road closure has been agreed with Northamptonshire County Council as the highways authority.

A diversion route has been put in place.