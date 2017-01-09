Corby pupils’ work to be distributed nationally

The winners of last year’s County Schools Challenge have been officially commended for their winning project.

On Friday, students from Year 8 at Lodge Park Academy in Corby were thanked by organisers of the annual event during an assembly.

The team representing the school designed a booklet called The Adventures of Frank and Timmy to help highlight healthy relationships.

The winning booklets are now being printed and will be distributed to infant schools across the county and country.

Shaun Johnson from the Arson Task Force, which helps organise the County Schools Challenge, said: “These young students have done a fantastic job and should be very proud of their achievement.

“This early intervention booklet will focus young minds on how important it is to build good relationships and how to recognise bad ones.

“By sowing the seeds early, we will empower young people to live healthier lives by avoiding situations that may impact upon their mental and physical wellbeing.”

In Northamptonshire it is hoped these booklets will be linked with the Blue Butterfly project, which helps encourage children to share their feelings if they have witnessed, or been a victim of, domestic abuse or bullying.

This year’s County Schools Challenge will look at the topic of drugs and psychoactive substances and the harm they can cause.